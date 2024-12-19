The plot of iconic Bollywood film 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' came to life in Bihar's Saharsa, when a man got his wife married to her boyfriend, reportedly after he discovered about their romantic affair.

A video of the bizarre event is rapidly being circulated on social media, in which, the woman named Jyoti Rani is seen getting married to her boyfriend Brajesh at the behest of her husband Anil.

Interestingly, Jyoti and Anil are parents to three kids whereas her boyfriend Anil has two children. As per media reports, Jyoti and her boyfriend used to meet each other secretly till they got caught one day by her husband.

In the viral video, Brajesh can be seen filling Jyoti's forehead with Sindoor (vermilion) - a prominent marriage ritual in Hindu culture. What makes this marriage even more strange is that Jyoti and Anil had been married for 12 years, and it was a love marriage!