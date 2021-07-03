Bizarre! Guests clean dishes at wedding party - know why

A wedding is a big event for the two people who are getting married. The couple always wants their wedding to be special and unique, so they want the best for it. To have the perfect wedding, people go beyond and splurge on the venue, food, and many other things. However, the situation can be problematic if you go out of budget. Similarly, a story of an unusual wedding is getting viral on social media where guests were asked to clean dishes.

The bizarre wedding incident came to light after a Reddit user narrated the story.

The woman wrote on Reddit, “The bride, a relative of mine, and groom, have gone all out, renting a gorgeous and expensive venue for their wedding. Beautiful ceremony, lovely pictures, etc. The buffet line and tables have been set up on the screened porch of the building.”

She said, “Food looks great, I serve up my plate and go sit down. My BF at the time, now my husband, has gone to the restroom. There were only a few restrooms available for guest use so it took a while for him to get through the line. He then comes back to the table with an empty plate. When I asked why he says there’s no more food.”

She then tells the bride’s mom to ask the caterers to put out more food, she was told that there was no more food.

She continues “the bride and groom blew most of their wedding money on the venue and the bride’s (admittedly beautiful) couture gown, so they decided to ‘self-cater.' A family friend who was a chef volunteered to make the food. They wanted a certain ‘opulence’ so they purchased top-of-the-line ingredients (good cuts of meat, artisan bread and cheeses, etc.) which meant they ended up with only enough to feed about 3/4 of the guests. The rest went hungry.”

The maid of honour approached the guests asked the guests to help clean the pile of dirty dishes in the kitchen.

She explained “Maid of Honour starts coming around and asking some of us to come with her into the kitchen. We go. There is no AC so this kitchen is about a zillion degrees. She shows us stacks of plates and cups and then tells us we need to wash them.”

She added, “A part of self-catering is that you rent the dishes and glassware, and if they aren’t returned clean at the end of the evening you lose your deposit. But since the bride and groom are pinching pennies at this point, they haven’t hired anyone to clean up. So I and about nine other guests spend most of the reception in the kitchen, elbow-deep in soap and water. We miss the first dance and the cutting of the cake, which turns out to be for the best because (wait for it) they hadn’t purchased enough cake for everyone either.”

"The couple divorced three years later... I declined my invitation to the bride's second wedding," she added and concluded her post.