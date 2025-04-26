In an unexpected twist during a wedding in Delhi, the groom called off the marriage and walked away during the festivities. The reason? The DJ played en emotional Bollywood song - Channa Mereya - striring up memories of his past relationship.

The song from Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma-starrer 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' has gained popularity as a sad breakup song among fans. As the groom left, his family members and baraat from their side also walked away from the wedding. The incident came to light via social media when netizens posted about the same.

Check out the post here

However, the date and time of the incident is not confiremed yet. Several netizens thanked the DJ for "saving" the groom. Many even jokingly said that this song should be played at all Indian weddings.