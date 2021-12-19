Bizarre Golgappas! Vendor serves pani puris with Mirinda, netizens cringe - WATCH viral video

There is no dearth of people on social media who love bizarre food combinations, be it from Fanta Maggi, fire momo, fire pani puri to kulhad momos, pani puri ice cream and Pizza with mint chutney. These combinations are tried by social media influencers and are not liked at all but still, people don't seem to stop.

Now, there's another video that has gone viral for its weird combination of Mirinda and Golgappas. Yes, you read that right, an Instagram handle named, 'Chatore Broothers' posted a video of a vendor pouring a bottle of Mirinda into a container to fill the golgappas with it. The vendor is based in Jaipur.

Take a look at the video:

The man is seen filling the golgappas with the traditional potato filling and then filling the wheat balls with Mirinda. The food blogger gave mixed reactions after eating it. He seemed confused about the taste.

The caption of his post read, "Miranda Golgappe Sexyyy The, Methe Meethe Hogye the Kaafiii."

The video has managed to gain over 3 million views. Even though the food blogger gave mixed reviews and did like some things about it, netizens seem to be disgusted and expressed it in the comment section.