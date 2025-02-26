A Bihar girl, on her way to English board exam, got married to her boyfriend instead! Yes, you read that right.

A video of the incident is getting viral on social media. The young lovebirds performed the ceremony on the way to the exam centre, with the boy applying vermilion on the girl's head.

Watch

While the video has left many shocked, several others are simply joking about it!

Moreover, the video was shared with the title, "22/02/2025". However, the location and timing of the incident is not clear yet.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Is this a joke? What is wrong with Indian youth these days? Are they simply that ignorant about the gravity of a bond like marriage?” an user commented.

"Please, this has to be fake. If it's real then why are we even worried about the next generation- it’s already doomed,” another user wrote.

DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the viral clip