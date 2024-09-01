Bizarre egg massage therapy video goes viral, leaves internet feeling queasy

A viral Instagram video showing a woman receiving an Egg Massage Therapy has shocked viewers with its unusual and repulsive method of cracking and massaging a raw egg onto the face.

In the never-ending pursuit of beauty, people often go to great lengths to enhance their appearance, and the internet is no stranger to strange beauty trends. One such trend, Egg Massage Therapy, has recently surfaced in a viral Instagram video, shocking viewers with its unusual method.

The video shows a woman cracking a raw egg directly onto a customer’s face before massaging it into her skin. As expected, the sight of the runny egg spreading across the woman's face has left many viewers feeling repulsed. Some might wonder whether this so-called therapy is legitimate or just another stunt to gain attention online.

In the video, the customer lies down with a towel wrapped around her hair, while the massage therapist breaks the egg onto her face, allowing the yolk and white to mix and run over her skin. She immediately begins rubbing the slippery mixture in, and though the video doesn't show the full process, it concludes with a quick clean-up and a sheet mask application. After the session, the customer’s skin appears brighter, and the therapist offers her a snack.

The viral clip has already amassed over 10 million views, sparking a wave of disgust and confusion in the comment section. One person commented, "I nearly threw up watching this," while another called it a "ridiculous act." A third user shared some skincare wisdom, writing, "It’s the egg white that’s good for your skin, not the yolk!" Despite the mixed reactions, the peculiar beauty treatment has captured the internet’s attention.