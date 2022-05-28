Bizarre deal! Bermuda Triangle cruise company promises all passengers full refund if ship vanishes in sea

File Photo

Imagine getting full refund after enjoying cruise in the sea. Sounds amazing? Well, the Bermuda Triangle company is offering the same to all passengers if the ship disappears in the sea.

The Bermuda Triangle is an approximately triangular area situated off the south-eastern coast of the US in the Atlantic Ocean.

The region is located between Bermuda, Florida and Puerto Rico. It is also known as the ‘devils triangle’ as many ships and airplanes have mysteriously disappeared here.

The Bermuda Triangle has remained a mysterious spot since decades as there hasn’t been any proven explanation about the disappearing ships and planes. In reference to this, the offer made by the cruise company is nothing but a strategic way to promote business with an utterly bizarre offer.

According to The Mirror, passengers are charged about Rs 1.4 lakh for a two-day trip on the cabin.

The trip includes a twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on top of a glass-bottom boat with presentations, talks and a range of questions and answers.

The website of the cruise company clearly states that it will refund 100 per cent of the amount if the ship disappears. The statement on their website reads, “Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100% return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear”.

While speculations remain about the mysterious truth behind Bermuda Triangle, an Australian scientist Karl Kruszelnicki claimed that he has resolved the Bermuda Triangle mystery completely in 2017.

As reported by news.com.au, the scientist further mentioned that there is no mystery to solve as the disappearances are happening because of human error.

“According to Lloyd’s of London and the US Coastguard the number that go missing in the Bermuda Triangle is the same as anywhere in the world on a percentage basis. It is close to the equator, near a wealthy part of the world, America, therefore you have a lot of traffic, Kruszelnicki added.