The incident reportedly took place in Guangzhou, where employees of a Chinese company were captured on video prostrating themselves before their boss while reciting slogans of loyalty and dedication.

Toxic work culture can be compared to a slow-acting poison; it's often difficult to recognise initially but can lead to severe consequences over time. Now a video from China has gone viral on social media, showcasing an unusual and unsettling workplace ritual that has shocked and outraged viewers. The footage reveals employees participating in extreme and perplexing behavior, leading to widespread disbelief and strong criticism online.

Many viewers are now questioning how such practices can occur in a contemporary workplace, with a flood of comments reflecting anger, confusion, and concern. The video acts as a stark reminder of the extremes some organisations may resort to in the name of discipline or team-building, leaving audiences appalled and eager to learn more about the unsettling situation depicted.

The incident reportedly took place in Guangzhou, where employees of a Chinese company were captured on video prostrating themselves before their boss while reciting slogans of loyalty and dedication. The shocking footage, which quickly gained viral attention, depicts both male and female employees lying face-down in an office hallway, chanting in unison: “Welcome Boss Huang of the Qiming branch. Regardless of our fate, we will never allow our work mission to fail.”

20 empleados fueron captados tirados al suelo para saludar a su jefe, en una ciudad china.



Mas videos en Rumble https://t.co/InXJUxJraH pic.twitter.com/o0AiAHknCQ — RT en Espanol (@ActualidadRT) December 13, 2024

However, the authenticity of the video has been questioned, with some suggesting it may have been staged. In response to the controversy, the company's legal department quickly sought to dissociate itself from the incident. According to a statement reported by the South China Morning Post, the legal team asserted that the boss was not involved and that the video does not accurately represent the company's actual workplace practices. Nevertheless, despite these denials, the footage resonated with many, igniting a wider discussion about toxic work culture in China.

China has long been criticised for its demanding work environments, where intense pressure to deliver results often forces employees to endure severe and sometimes humiliating practices. The recent video has brought renewed attention to the troubling aspects of workplace expectations, prompting many to wonder how far is too far in pursuit of performance.

In another incident from October of last year, a Chinese company faced backlash for its contentious "fitness policy," which required employees to walk 180,000 steps each day and imposed fines on those who did not meet the goal. In a similarly alarming case from 2020, a company reportedly forced employees to consume hot chili peppers as punishment for failing to meet performance targets, leading to the hospitalisation of two workers.

The recent viral video highlights the extreme and troubling measures that some companies in China employ to ensure strict obedience and commitment from their employees, subjecting them to levels of pressure that many consider both unimaginable and deeply concerning.