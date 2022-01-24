Bizarre! Bride marries cousin after groom slaps her - Know what happened

The angry bride and her family apparently reacted in a shocking way and called off the marriage and got the girl married to her cousin.

In a bizarre incident from the Southern state of Tamil Nadu, a bride ended up marrying her cousin after she got into a violent argument with her proposed groom. According to reports, the incident which occurred in the Panruti region of the Cuddalore district, the bride was slapped by the groom for dancing at the wedding function.

How the incident unfolded?

The arranged marriage between the bride and the groom was scheduled to be held on January 20.

During a wedding function held on January 19, a scuffle broke between the would-be bride and groom.

The bride arrived with her family members at the pre-wedding ceremony where she was seen dancing.

This did not go down well with the groom, who was miffed at her for dancing in front of his whole family.

The angry groom got into an argument with the bride which escalated further and the groom slapped her.

Annoyed at the groom's behaviour, the bride also slapped him back. The girl's father then called off the wedding.

The father later arranged daughter's marriage on the marked date to her cousin after discussions with relatives.

The proposal was accepted by both sides and they got married at the Panruti Thiruvathigai Temple on January 20.