Bizarre! Bride asks wedding guests to pay Rs 7000 - Know why

In a bizarre incident, a bride asked for money from her wedding guests because she and her groom did not have money for the wedding reception. The bride demanded US $99 (Rs 7,000) from each guest. The bride's friend has revealed this on social media.

In fact, a Reddit user explained in his post how his friend - the bride - asked guests for Rs 7,000 for her wedding. The couple said they were both unable to afford the reception.



The user wrote: "On the invitation card, the bride said that we are unable to afford food, so the guests are requested to pay US $99. The user also said that the wedding was far from their home and they had to drive for about four hours to get to the venue.

What was the arrangement at the wedding?

According to the Reddit user, a box was installed at the wedding site with an appeal to the guests to donate money. The box read- 'Guests please donate money for future and new house.'

Users react

Users made a variety of comments on this post. One user commented that he wouldn't go to such a wedding reception, even if the person is close to him. Another user wrote in the comment that the couple shouldn't have done this. While one person also said that they might actually not have money.