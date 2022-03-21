Bizarre barter! Man sells cotton candy in exchange for human hair – WATCH viral video

Have you read about barter system in your school days? It was a system used in ancient times to get hold of essential items by exchanging some other item with the seller. This system was used in place of money. A street vendor was recently spotted using this barter practise in a similar way.

Recently, a video shared on YouTube by food blogger Vishal has gone viral. The video shows a man, named as Pratap Singh, selling cotton candy in exchange of human hair.

A favourite of the 90’s kids - Budiya Ke Baal seems to be loved by people even now. The now-viral video shows a number of kids lined up ahead of the man’s small shop on his bicycle. Surprisingly, the man takes the human hair and gives people pink cotton candy in exchange.

The video has already garnered over 79,000 views as people are surprised to witness this unique barter system. Many people liked this new use of the ancient barter system. Several others enquired about the man’s whereabouts.

Asking out all the 90’s kids - Did you ever wonder that you’ll get cotton candy in exchange of human hair?

