BIZARRE! Annoyed by wife, man asks police to put him in jail

In a bizarre incident, a man in Italy got so annoyed by his wife that he urged the police to put him in jail to escape his wife.

It is learnt that the 30-year-old Albanian citizen went to the local police barracks and urged the police to put him behind bars claiming that he would feel better.

The man had been under house arrest for crimes related to drugs since the past few months and he had few more years left to serve his punishment.

"He lived at home with his wife and family. It wasn't going well anymore," Ferrante said.

The man told the police that he is finding it very tough to bear the domestic differences anymore. "He said, 'Listen, my domestic life has become hell, I can't do it anymore, I want to go to jail."

"Exasperated by the situation, he preferred to escape, spontaneously presenting himself to the Carabinieri to ask to serve his sentence behind bars," Captain Francesco Giacomo Ferrante of the Tivoli Carabinieri reported.

Much to the man's delight, the police later charged for violating house arrest rules. The judicial authorities later asked the police to transfer the man to jail.