A heartwarming love story of an elderly couple from Rajasthan's Dungarpur district is making waves online, leaving netizens in awe (and surprised at the same time)! In the tribal village of Galandar, an elderly couple embarked on a new journey by getting married after living together for 70 years. Bizarre, isn't it?

As reported by News18, the couple, Rama Bhai Kharari (95) and Jeewali Devi (90), have lived together for 70 years, that is seven decades. Despite never having officially married, the couple raised together six children and built a life based on mutual understanding, love and compassion.

Interestingly, the eldest child in now 60 and all children have now families of their own. The report also suggested that while the concept of live-in-relationships is evolving now, it was practised long ago in tribal communities.

Recently, the couple had expressed their long-standing desire to tie the knot. Honouring their wish, their children organised a grand wedding celebration for their parents, turning it into a jubilant affair for the entire village.

The festivities included a vibrant bindouli (a traditional pre-wedding procession), music, dancing along with the customary saat-fere. The celebration concluded with a grand feast.