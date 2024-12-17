17-year-old entrepreneur Aaryan Singh Kushwah shares a bittersweet moment of Stanford rejection while celebrating major milestones.

At just 17, Aaryan Singh Kushwah is proving that success isn’t always tied to getting into a prestigious college. The young entrepreneur recently shared a post on social media that struck a chord with many, revealing a bittersweet moment in his journey. Aaryan had been rejected by Stanford University, but instead of letting it discourage him, he also celebrated significant achievements for his startups, 9Onine and SapienIQ.

In his post, Aaryan shared both the disappointment of his Stanford rejection and the triumph of hitting major milestones. He announced that his startups had crossed 220,000 total users, achieved a record 2 million impressions in a single day, and secured a USD 10,000 emergent grant. Despite the setback, Aaryan expressed gratitude for the experience and maintained a positive outlook. He wrote, "Bittersweet day—rejected from Stanford, hit 220K total users, hit our first 2 million impression day, USD 10K emergent grant got approved. Tough loss but gotta come back stronger. Grateful I had the opportunity to apply, grateful I felt badly about the loss. All in God's glory."

His post resonated deeply with his followers, who flooded the comments section with encouragement and support. Many praised his resilience and focused on the achievements he had made. One user commented, "Crazy! God's got a plan for you, man. Don't lose momentum, keep on going." Another user offered wisdom, saying, "Failure teaches you a better lesson than any university can."

Some followers suggested alternative paths, such as applying to selective programs like Y Combinator or the Thiel Fellowship, which they believed could be more beneficial and impactful than a traditional university experience.

Despite the rejection, Aaryan’s achievements serve as a reminder of his determination and entrepreneurial spirit. His ability to celebrate his successes in the face of disappointment has inspired many. Several users encouraged him to apply again next year, believing his entrepreneurial journey will only continue to grow. One user wrote, "The application process is overwhelming and rejections can hit you hard, but the process teaches you a lot. Try again next year. I am sure you will make it."

Aaryan’s story is a powerful reminder that success is about perseverance and focus, regardless of the hurdles along the way.