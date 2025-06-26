The man told the hospital staff, "This snake has bitten me, please treat me quickly."

A terrifying incident unfolded in Jaipur's hospital when a man walked in with a huge snake in a bag that had bitten him.

The incident, which took place four to five days ago, was captured on camera, and the video is now going viral on social media.

Dr Mahesh Mangal, Medical Superintendent of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences, said that the man had brought the snake to the hospital.

Hospital officials said that the staff, patients and their relatives were shocked and scared to see the snake. "The staff members handled the situation and admitted the man. His family members then took the snake away from there," an official said.

"The man told that he had brought the snake with him so that it could be identified and we could tell if it was poisonous or not," he said.

Similar incident

A similar incident had taken place in Bhagalpur, Bihar, last year, when a man brought a Russell Viper, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, to the hospital.

A man named Prakash Mandal caught the snake in his mouth, wrapped it around his neck and took it to the hospital, leaving doctors and patients surprised. Even when he was being taken for treatment, he refused to leave the snake. Mr Mandal gave up only when he was told that it would be difficult to treat the snake unless he released it.

