The recent HBO documentary Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery has stirred significant controversy by suggesting that Canadian software engineer Peter Todd is the elusive creator of Bitcoin, known as Satoshi Nakamoto. This claim, however, has been swiftly dismissed by Todd himself, who took to social media to assert, “I'm not Satoshi,” labelling the documentary's conclusions as “ludicrous” and based on circumstantial evidence.

Director Cullen Hoback's film explores the origins of Bitcoin, interviewing key figures in its development. One of the documentary's pivotal assertions rests on a 2010 forum post by Todd that seemingly continues a discussion initiated by Satoshi. Critics argue that this connection lacks substantial evidence and reflects a confirmation bias typical of conspiracy theories. Todd, who was only 23 when Bitcoin's white paper was published, emphasised his limited involvement in the cryptocurrency's creation, citing his commitments to school and work at the time.

The mystery surrounding Satoshi Nakamoto has captivated the public since Bitcoin's inception in 2009. If the identity were confirmed, it could reveal a fortune of approximately USD 69 billion tied to an untouched wallet containing 1.1 million bitcoins—an amount that would place Satoshi among the world's wealthiest individuals. Previous candidates for this identity have included Dorian Nakamoto and Craig Wright, both of whom have faced scepticism from the crypto community regarding their claims.

Despite Todd's denials, speculation continues unabated. The documentary has ignited discussions across social media platforms, with many crypto enthusiasts expressing doubt about its claims. As the search for Satoshi Nakamoto persists, it remains clear that the true identity behind Bitcoin may never be conclusively determined, keeping alive one of the most intriguing mysteries in modern finance.