A Vietnamese woman's birthday celebration turned into a disaster when a hydrogen-filled balloon exploded during the celebration, causing her facial burns, Báo Hải Dương reported.

The incident, which took place on February 14, was caught on camera and later shared on social media.

The woman, identified as Giang Pham from Hanoi, was seen celebrating her birthday at a restaurant when the tragedy occurred.

As per the report by the outlet, she immediately ran to the bathroom to pour water over the burns. Following this, she was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Recalling the incident, Giang shared that she cried all day after discovering that her face had all burnt. “I cried all day because I didn’t know what my life and work would be like after being burned on my face like that," she said.

Giang further shared that the balloons which she used were filled with hydrogen - a highly inflammable gas.

“If I had known, I would never have put myself in such a dangerous situation. That is also the reason I posted this article, sharing my unfortunate accident," she said.

Doctors have said that it would take some time for her to fully recover.