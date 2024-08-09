Billionaire Ken Griffin buys dinosaur skeleton for..., sets new auction record

The largest stegosaurus fossil which was bought is 150 million old, measuring 8.23 m long and 3.35 m tall

Billionaire Ken Griffin, founder and CEO of Citadel, with a net worth of around $37.8 billion has made headlines by purchasing a dinosaur skeleton for a staggering $44.6 million, setting a new auction record for fossils. The skeleton, known as “Apex,” is an 3.35 m tall stegosaurus dating back approximately 150 million years to the late Jurassic period.

The auction took place at Sotheby’s in New York, where Griffin outbid six other contenders in a competitive bidding war. Initially, the fossil was expected to sell for around $6 million, but Griffin's final bid shattered all expectations, reaching nearly 11 times the estimate.

Excavated in Colorado in May 2022, Apex is notable for being the largest stegosaurus ever discovered, measuring 8.23 m long and comprising 254 bones out of an estimated 319. This makes it 30% larger than “Sophie,” the most complete stegosaurus on public display at the Natural History Museum in London.

After the sale, Griffin expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Apex was born in America and is going to stay in America!” His purchase reflects not only a personal interest in paleontology but also a potential philanthropic endeavor, as he is considering loaning the skeleton to a U.S. institution for public display.

Griffin is known for his significant contributions to the Republican Party. His acquisition of Apex adds to his collection of high-value artifacts and underscores the growing trend of wealthy individuals investing in unique historical items.

This monumental sale highlights the intersection of art, history, and wealth in the contemporary auction market, drawing attention to the increasing value placed on rare fossils. As collectors and institutions vie for ownership of such significant pieces, the fascination with dinosaurs continues to captivate the public imagination.