Billionaire Elon Musk shares secret of good sleep, know the Indian connection

World's richest man, billionaire Elon Musk has been in the news for quite sometime for proposing to buy Twitter and then suddenly backing out from the deal. However, now he is hitting the headlines for a completely different reason. Recently, Elon Musk took to Twitter to tell his followers the secret of good sleep.

Elon Musk keeps tweeting about various things, sometimes telling new tricks about business, sometimes saying inspirational words for the youth. And now he has tweeted about something which is sure to be beneficial to all. Elon Musk on Tuesday advised his millions of followers on how to improve their sleep quality which is essential not only for health but also for one's productivity.

The billionaire businessman said that raising the head of the bed by 3-5 centimetres can improve the quality of sleep. In addition, he asked his followers to avoid eating anything three hours prior to sleeping. "For improved quality of sleep, raise head of your bed by about 3 or 5 cm and don't eat 3 hours before bedtime," Musk advised.

Later, Elon Musk wrote another tweet realising that Indian have been following the practice of not eating anything three hours before sleep for centuries. He acknowledged the same in a follow-up tweet. On Elon Musk's tweet, Jimmy Donaldson, an American YouTuber, popularly known as Mr Beast asked that someone please tell me how these two things Musk told me would help.

Elon Musk himself answered this. He made a second tweet and wrote that these two measures will reduce the problem of acid reflux. The quality of sleep is affected to a great extent due to acid reflux, he said

In an American talk show last year, Elon Musk revealed that he works a lot and sleeps for about six hours. "I tried sleeping less, but then total productivity decreases. I don't find myself wanting more sleep than six hours," he had then said.