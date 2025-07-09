Billion-dollar company co-founder's last salary was Rs 1, reveals what he treasures most, says this about true wealth

Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi is a living example of the true meaning of success and wealth. Against what people dream of treasuring, Bagchi’s ‘real treasure’ is an old Rs 1 cheque from State Bank of India. He treasures his work experience with Odisha government through this cheque.

Mindtree co-founder Subroto Bagchi is a living example of the true meaning of success and wealth. Against what people dream of treasuring, Bagchi’s ‘real treasure’ is an old Rs 1 cheque from State Bank of India. This sounds absurd, given the fact that the man co-founded a million-dollar company. Bagchi shared his meaningful thoughts on social media along with a picture of a Rs 1 bank cheque which he received from the bank. He called it his ‘last drawn salary.’

Subroto Bagchi’s “biggest wealth”

Subroto Bagchi worked for the Odisha government as its chief advisor for Institution and Capacity Building for eight years. Calling this cheque his “biggest wealth” he claimed that he “would never ever part with” it. “What is the biggest wealth in this one life that I would never ever part with? For every year of the work I did with the government, the deal was that they paid me Re 1. For the 8 years out there, I got 8 cheques and this one here was my last salary drawn,” He wrote on his official X account.

The amount, issued by the State Bank of India, was a symbolic one for showing a great service without any expectation. Bagchi said that he holds his ‘last salary’ very dear as this shows his actual potential and a great respect towards the philanthropist. According to Economic Times, the then Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik invited Bagchi to advise the state government for an Institution building role which he accepted in 2016. His role was more than this as he also worked as chairman of the Odisha Skill Development Authority and later as the state’s chief spokesperson on Covid-19 during the pandemic.

Bagchi’s career journey

Subroto Bagchi has gained recognition for co-founding Mindtree in 1999 and became its COO and later Executive Chairman until 2016. After Mindtree’s merger with L&T’s IT arm, the company changed its name to LTIMindtree. Bagchi ran a billion-dollar tech company and donated crores of rupees in philanthropy, even then he claimed that this Rs 1 cheque is his most treasured item.

The post soon went viral and was admired by many. Some called him “India’s real strength”, while called him “jewels”. Bagchi began his career in the industries department of Odisha and soon attained global recognition.