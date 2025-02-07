In an interview, Gates shared that his curiosity and willingness to take risks led him to experiment

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has revealed details about his teenage experiences with drugs, including cannabis and LSD, in his new memoir, Source Code, released on February 4. In an interview with The Independent, Gates, shared that his curiosity and willingness to take risks led him to experiment. However, he stopped using marijuana in his early 20s because he found it made his mind "sloppy."

“I smoked pot in high school, thinking it might make me look cool, but it didn’t work, so I gave it up,” he admitted.

In the interview, Gates also recalled how Apple co-founder Steve Jobs once teased him about drug use, saying that taking LSD might have improved his design sense. In response, Gates joked, “I got the wrong batch—I got the coding batch, and he got the marketing-design batch.” He acknowledged that Jobs had an exceptional talent for design and marketing, skills he greatly admired.

In Source Code, Gates describes his first LSD experience, which led to a stressful dental visit while he was still under the drug’s effects. He also recalls another trip with Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, where they watched Kung Fu and had a philosophical moment involving mathematical symbols on a dewy car.

Gates ultimately decided to quit drugs due to concerns about memory loss. He likened the brain to a computer, fearing he might accidentally erase his memories.

Despite his past experiences, Gates finds research on psychedelic drugs for mental health intriguing, particularly their potential to treat depression and OCD. However, he emphasised the need for caution, distinguishing medical use from recreational use.