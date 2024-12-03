The user who posted it criticized Gates, alleging that India and its people are being treated as 'guinea pigs' by the tech billionaire

Bill Gates’ recent remarks on India during a podcast with Reid Hoffman have ignited a heated discussion online. In the podcast, Gates referred to India as a “kind of laboratory to try things,” sparking strong reactions among Indians on social media.

A clip of his comment shared on X (formerly Twitter) quickly went viral. The user who posted it criticized Gates, alleging that India and its people are being treated as “guinea pigs” by the tech billionaire. “His office operates here without FCRA, and our education system has made him a hero!” the user wrote, expressing outrage.

During the podcast, Gates highlighted India’s progress in health, nutrition, and education, noting its stability and self-generated government revenue. He stated, “It’s very likely that 20 years from now, people will be dramatically better off.” He added that India serves as a testing ground for initiatives that could be implemented globally.

Gates also emphasized the vibrancy and complexity of India, describing it as a “chaotic place” with visible disparities in income levels.

The comments divided netizens. Critics accused Gates of a “colonial hangover,” with one saying, “Why do we let outsiders conduct experiments on us?” Others pointed out India’s rich heritage, citing its advancements in Ayurveda and ancient knowledge systems.

However, some defended Gates, suggesting his remarks were about development and India’s potential to lead global programs. One user noted, “India is a complex country. If a program succeeds here, it can succeed anywhere.”