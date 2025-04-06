In the debut episode of her new podcast The Burnouts, which she co-hosts with climate activist Sophia Kianni, Phoebe revealed that her parents were hesitant when she first expressed interest in starting a fashion website.

Phoebe Gates, the youngest daughter of Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and philanthropist Melinda French Gates, is making headlines as she forges her own path in the world of fashion and entrepreneurship. At 22, the Stanford University graduate recently opened up about her family’s initial response when she shared her decision to launch a fashion tech platform.

In the debut episode of her new podcast The Burnouts, which she co-hosts with climate activist Sophia Kianni, Phoebe revealed that her parents were hesitant when she first expressed interest in starting a fashion website. “Are you sure you wanna do this?” she recalled her father asking, reflecting the cautious approach taken by both Bill and Melinda Gates. The former couple encouraged their daughter to focus on her education before diving into business. Phoebe graduated last year with a degree in Human Biology from Stanford University.

Now, she is stepping confidently into the spotlight with her podcast and an upcoming fashion venture called Phia, which aims to blend technology and sustainability. Speaking about her motivations, Phoebe acknowledged the privileges that come with her family name but said she is determined to create her own identity. “I have so much privilege. I’m a Nepo Baby,” she admitted on the podcast, adding, “I have such a desire to prove myself.”

Phoebe’s passion for fashion has been years in the making. In a past interview with WWD, she cited designer Stella McCartney — a close friend of her mother — as a key influence. She admired how McCartney used her background not just as a label, but as a platform to drive real change in the industry. “I’m my parents’ daughter, that gives me immense privilege, but it’s not what I’m defined by,” Phoebe said.

Also read: Viral video: Man's sweet rebuke to his grandfather for eating junk food is melting netizens!