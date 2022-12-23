Bikers encounter with tiger on road, chilling viral video shows what happened next

Screengrab

New Delhi: Travelers frequently come across wild animals while passing through densely forested areas. These encounters may be fatal for the animals if they are hit by speeding vehicles, or they may pose a threat to humans if the wild inhabitants become violent. Now a clip has surfaced on social media in which two men riding a bike were greeted by an unexpected surprise. The video, which IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared on Twitter, has also sparked discussion on the microblogging site as well.

Via Ramesh Pandey. pic.twitter.com/7fBnwJUJiH — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 21, 2022

The video begins with a tiger crossing a road when a speeding motorcycle with two riders meets up with the wild animal. With the tiger only a few metres away, the bike's driver begins to slowly back up. Fortunately for them, the tiger does not attack them and returns to the forest after a few seconds. The video appears to have been captured by someone in a car that had already stopped to allow the tiger to cross.

“As long as one doesn’t have a back gear in the bike, use common sense in the back of your mind & drive slow in wild habitats,”Nanda captioned the clip.

With over 127,000 views, the clip has gone viral on Twitter. Netizens were concerned about the tiger's safety and inquired about the incident's aftermath. Many agreed with Nanda and opined that we must drive slow in wild habitats.

One person in the Twitter comments said, The ideal way at least in these zones is to wait for the vehicle in front to pass. If he is waiting then you also need to wait behind and not just overtake. He is lucky and not it’s lunch fortunately" A second person added, "The bike wala just got saved from converting into Breakfast." A third person wrote, "Apne gali main har kutta sheer hota hai....aur yeh tho kudh baagh hai! The dud really showed who is the boss here to the bikers. S/he saw the car and was ok but he did enforce his territory on the bikers.."