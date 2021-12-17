Search icon
Bikers assault woman in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, drag her for 150 metres - WATCH video

Last month, a 38-year-old woman and her daughter were also attacked by a group of four people just last month in Shalimar Bagh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 08:48 AM IST

In an unfortunate incident that took place in the national capital's Shalimar Bagh, a woman was dragged by men on a motorbike who had allegedly tried to snatch her mobile phone on Thursday, December 16. 

After dragging the woman for 150 metres they left her on the road with busy traffic. Luckily, she wasn't hit by a vehicle and was rescued by bystanders on the footpath. The video has gone viral on the internet and people are questioning their safety in the city. 

Take a look at the video posted by a Twitter user:

The local police are trying to identify the culprits through the CCTV footage obtained from that area. This is not an isolated incident, a 38-year-old woman and her daughter were attacked by a group of four people just last month in the same area, Shalimar Bagh. 

 

