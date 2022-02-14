Biker escapes split-second before being run over by Rajdhani Express - WATCH viral video

A video of a biker barely escaping seconds before he would have been rammed by a train has gone viral. The bike, however, was shattered to 'smithereens' after being hit by a speeding train. The video was compared with a similar one from the previous year in the post. The event occurred on February 12 in the evening, according to the time stamp on the CCTV footage. The train is the Rajdhani Express, and the incident reportedly happened in Mumbai. The rider can be seen abandoning his bike and saves his life at the very last second, giving netizens goosebumps.

With over 98,000 views and 370 likes, the video has gone viral. One person remarked on how some put their lives in danger only to save a few minutes on their journey. “So…..His bike got destroyed, he must have experienced shock of 440 volts, he has injured his back……All of it happened while trying to save few minutes. This is called Lene Ke Dene Padhgaye,” one user wrote. Another commented, “All the impatient, over smart riders, drivers & law breakers in #India need to be shown such video on a daily basis.”