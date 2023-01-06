Bihar viral video: RPF jawan wins praise for saving man from slipping under moving train, WATCH

Screengrab

New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel’s quick thinking and swift action saved the life of a man at Bihar’s Purnia railway station. The incident took place when the man tried to board a moving train and, in the process, slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap. The RPF jawan rushed towards him and acted fast to save the man from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the train began to pull out, which could have proved fatal for him. The Ministry of Railways' Twitter account posted the CCTV footage of the incident which has gone crazy viral on social media.

In the now-viral video, we can see a moving train leaving the station, while an elderly man rushes up to board the train. However, he lost his balance and fell off the platform. While the other passengers stared in disbelief, an alert RPF officer came to the man's aid and dragged him out in time.

Needless to mention, the short clip went viral on social media. It has accumulated 188,000 views till now. Netizens lauded the RPF personnel and thanked him for saving the man's life. "Salute to this RPF Jawan who saved a life," one user wrote, while another said, "Such incidents occur frequently. There must be some sort of long-term solution that is implemented."