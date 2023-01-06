Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Bihar viral video: RPF jawan wins praise for saving man from slipping under moving train, WATCH

In the now-viral video, we can see a moving train leaving the station, while an elderly man rushes up to board the train.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 09:24 AM IST

Bihar viral video: RPF jawan wins praise for saving man from slipping under moving train, WATCH
Screengrab

New Delhi: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel’s quick thinking and swift action saved the life of a man at Bihar’s Purnia railway station. The incident took place when the man tried to board a moving train and, in the process, slipped and nearly got stuck in the gap. The RPF jawan rushed towards him and acted fast to save the man from getting stuck in the gap between the train and the platform as the train began to pull out, which could have proved fatal for him. The Ministry of Railways' Twitter account posted the CCTV footage of the incident which has gone crazy viral on social media. 

In the now-viral video, we can see a moving train leaving the station, while an elderly man rushes up to board the train. However, he lost his balance and fell off the platform. While the other passengers stared in disbelief, an alert RPF officer came to the man's aid and dragged him out in time.

Needless to mention, the short clip went viral on social media. It has accumulated 188,000 views till now. Netizens lauded the RPF personnel and thanked him for saving the man's life. "Salute to this RPF Jawan who saved a life," one user wrote, while another said, "Such incidents occur frequently. There must be some sort of long-term solution that is implemented."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Cholesterol key reason for heart diseases: Know the causes and how to control it
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt, R Madhavan, actors who gave brilliant performances portraying real-life characters
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
IND vs BAN: Meet the beautiful WAGs of Bangladesh players ahead of India's tour
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.