Bihar: Student faints after finding himself alone with '500 girls', netizens react

New Delhi: A Bihar class 12 student fainted as soon as he walked into the examination hall. What could have been the reason, you wanted to know? Was it a difficult exam? No, not really. The student of Bihar Sharif's Allama Iqbal College went to sit for an intermediate examination at Brilliant School and "fainted out of nervousness". This happened when the boy found himself alone in a room filled with 500 girls, his aunt told ANI.

He not only fainted, but he also developed a fever and was rushed to a nearby hospital. "When he arrived at the examination centre and saw that the room was full of girls, he became nervous, developed a fever, and fainted," the aunt explained. According to reports, the grade 12 student has been admitted to Sadar Hospital.

A video of Shankar's aunt undertaking an interview at the hospital has also gone viral. The lady, seated beside his nephew, confirms the reason for the boy's nervousness, as well as the location of the examination. While the extent of the boy's injury is unknown, his aunt revealed that he fell after fainting and fractured his hand. The video also shows the student resting on the hospital bed.

