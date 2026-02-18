FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese robodog row

Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift

Gurugram HORROR: 31-year-old CA slit pregnant banker wife's throat with scissors, cover it as robbery over affair suspicion; here's what we know

Alia Bhatt announced as presenter at 79th BAFTA Awards 2026, to join Cillian Murphy, Bryan Cranston, Monica Bellucci, and more

Operation Sindoor: Bhushan Kumar teams up with Vivek Agnihotri, will adapt Pahalgam massacre, it's revenge from Pakistan for big screen

Ethereum 2026 Plan: Glamsterdam and Hegota upgrades explained

Morgan Stanley Files Spot Bitcoin and Solana ETF Trusts

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'

Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?

IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey

Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7

Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein

Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...

The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says

HomeViral

VIRAL

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

On the first day of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exams on Tuesday, one of the officials of Gorakh Prasad Private ITI made a Facebook Live broadcast a few minutes before the exam. The video which went viral showed students scaling exam centre's wall.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 18, 2026, 04:35 PM IST

Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
Bihar Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An examination centre in Bihar’s Siwan became the centre of controversy when a social media broadcast went live just before the Matriculation examination. On the first day of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exams on Tuesday, one of the officials of Gorakh Prasad Private ITI made a Facebook Live broadcast a few minutes before the exam. The live stream showed students in the examination hall at the centre located in Maharajganj sub-division's Daraunda block, TOI reported.  

Facebook Live goes viral 

The video later went viral as it was widely shared by many users across social media platforms, citing concerns regarding compliance with security protocols, including the strict ban on mobile phones inside examination halls. The video was later deleted.  

Vikas Kumar, SHO of Daraunda police station, told TOI that the school’s principal Pankaj Kumar was arrested after a complaint was filed at the police station. “His mobile has also been seized. The viral video was shot from his mobile by the ITI director Prince Singh, who was absconding after the matter came to light. The police are conducting raids for his arrest.”  

Maharajganj sub-divisional officer-cum-super zonal magistrate Anita Sinha quickly reached the centre to initiate an inquiry. “The video was taken before the exam began. A preliminary investigation revealed that the video was not made by any candidate,” she said.  

Students scale exam centres 

The chaos happened in various districts other than Siwan. In various districts, students who arrived late for exams attempted to enter the halls in risky ways. In Patna, a student at Devipad Choudhary Shaheed Smarak Miller High School took a big risk climbing a 10-foot boundary wall but was captured by security guards who denied entry due to late arrival. 

In another centre, at Gardanibagh Girls Higher Secondary School, a girl attempted to climb the gate to enter the premises. Various other districts reported similar incidents. In Buxar, a student was successful in scaling the centre’s boundary wall and entering. In Begusarai, three students climbed walls to entre the halls. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces flak over 'Korean' soccer drone display at AI Summit after Chinese robodog row
Galgotias University professor Neha Singh faces backlash over soccer drone
Viral Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog controversy: 'One misinterpretation'
Galgotias University Professor Neha Singh breaks silence over 'Chinese' RoboDog
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Netherlands match live on TV, online?
IND vs NED, T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs
Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls
Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup 2031 amid India-Pakistan, Bangladesh rift
Big blow for BCCI as ICC eyes backup venues for Champions Trophy 2029, World Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7, faced fashion choices controversy; know her educational qualification, acting journey
Meet Aditi Bhatia, The Kerala Story 2 actress, who started working at 7
Epstein files: Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over ties with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein
Who is Thomas Pritzker? Hyatt Hotels chairman who resigned over Epstein ties
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says she hurt by...
The 50: Urvashi Dholakia, Arushi Chawla make wildcard entry, Nikki Tamboli says
Epstein Files: What are Trumpet plants? Sex offender grew them in nursery, emails reveal their shocking effects on victims
Epstein Files: Sex offender grew Trumpet plants in nursery, reveal emails
JEE Main 2026 topper list: Meet Ashi Grewal and other top female performers who scored as high as 99.9 percentile
JEE Main 2026 topper Ashi Grewal & other female performers with 99.9 percentile
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement