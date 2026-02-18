Bihar: Viral Facebook Live shows Class 10 students scaling exam centre walls

On the first day of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exams on Tuesday, one of the officials of Gorakh Prasad Private ITI made a Facebook Live broadcast a few minutes before the exam. The video which went viral showed students scaling exam centre's wall.

An examination centre in Bihar’s Siwan became the centre of controversy when a social media broadcast went live just before the Matriculation examination. On the first day of the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) exams on Tuesday, one of the officials of Gorakh Prasad Private ITI made a Facebook Live broadcast a few minutes before the exam. The live stream showed students in the examination hall at the centre located in Maharajganj sub-division's Daraunda block, TOI reported.

Facebook Live goes viral

The video later went viral as it was widely shared by many users across social media platforms, citing concerns regarding compliance with security protocols, including the strict ban on mobile phones inside examination halls. The video was later deleted.

Vikas Kumar, SHO of Daraunda police station, told TOI that the school’s principal Pankaj Kumar was arrested after a complaint was filed at the police station. “His mobile has also been seized. The viral video was shot from his mobile by the ITI director Prince Singh, who was absconding after the matter came to light. The police are conducting raids for his arrest.”

Maharajganj sub-divisional officer-cum-super zonal magistrate Anita Sinha quickly reached the centre to initiate an inquiry. “The video was taken before the exam began. A preliminary investigation revealed that the video was not made by any candidate,” she said.

Students scale exam centres

The chaos happened in various districts other than Siwan. In various districts, students who arrived late for exams attempted to enter the halls in risky ways. In Patna, a student at Devipad Choudhary Shaheed Smarak Miller High School took a big risk climbing a 10-foot boundary wall but was captured by security guards who denied entry due to late arrival.

In another centre, at Gardanibagh Girls Higher Secondary School, a girl attempted to climb the gate to enter the premises. Various other districts reported similar incidents. In Buxar, a student was successful in scaling the centre’s boundary wall and entering. In Begusarai, three students climbed walls to entre the halls.