Bihar: Train delayed by an hour as driver leaves passengers stranded for a 'drink'

The train, which normally has a two-minute halt in Hasanpur, remained stationed for an hour.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2022, 06:58 PM IST

A passenger train was delayed by an hour at the Hasanpur railway station in Bihar`s Samastipur district after its driver went to drink alcohol.

Interestingly, liquor is completely banned in Bihar. The train, which normally has a two-minute halt in Hasanpur, on Monday evening remained stationed for an hour.

The railway officials came to know about the driver`s act after the passengers protested about the delay.  

The passenger train number 05278 started its journey from Samastipur railway station on Monday at 4.05 pm and reached Hasanpur at 5.45 pm. The last destination of the train is Saharsa, where it normally reaches by 8.30 pm.

"As the passengers were protesting at the railway station, we went to the driver`s cabin. The co-pilot Karamveer Yadav alias Munna was missing from the engine room," said Manoj Kumar Chaudhary, station master of Hasanpur Railway Station.

"We received information that a person was creating ruckus in the Hasanpur market in a drunken state. When we reached there, we arrested him. He was identified as Karamveer Yadav, loco pilot of the train stationed at Hasanpur. We also recovered half a bottle of liquor from his possession. Accordingly, we have arrested him and informed senior officials about it," he said.

Following the incident, Alok Agrawal, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Samastipur zone, called a high-level meeting with the senior officials.

After Karamveer Yadav was found in a drunken state, a loco pilot V.C. Rajkumar, who was on leave but was travelling in the same train and going to Saharsa was given the charge. The train finally left Hasanpur railway station at 6.45 pm.

(With agency inputs) 

