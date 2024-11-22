The video of the two authorities entering the school in a drunken state has been doing rounds on the internet.

In a shocking incident in Bihar’s dry state, a principal and a teacher arrived at a government school allegedly drunk. The incident happened in Bihar’s Nalanda district, where Nagendra Prasad, the school principal and a contractual teacher named Subodh Kumar behaved unprofessional at the school. The duo were arrested after they misbehaved with the students and villagers.

The video of the two authorities entering the school in a drunken state has been doing rounds on the internet. The two can be seen walking into the school and behaving in an unprofessional manner. They were seen abusing the local villagers after they confronted them for their behaviour in the educational institute. The teacher was not able to walk and could be seen falling due to high intoxication. Later, police dragged them to the police van.

According to the police, the teacher and the principal have been arrested for defying the liquor ban in the state. Also, they are suspended from the school. Amid the incident, local villagers also lashed out at a police official after they found out that he was also under the influence of alcohol as he dragged the two drunken men out of the school. He was then driven back to the police station, as reported by the police official.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported from Bihar’s Rohtas district when a drunk teacher reportedly declared a holiday as he arrived at the school. Identified as Ravi Shankar Bharti, one of the four teachers at the Upgraded Middle School, asked the students to go back home, saying that it was a holiday. He was dragged to the local police station after students’ parents and local villagers learnt about his condition. He was fined under Bihar's prohibition law and got suspended from the school. These incidents highlight Bihar's state after the government banned the liquor in 2016, as a measure to maintain public law and order.