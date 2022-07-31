Search icon
Bihar students seen chopping wood, cutting stones in viral video; school faces action

The viral video shows students of the Bihar school engaged in flagrant violation of the anti-child labour law.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 05:29 PM IST

The internet is set ablaze with a viral video from Bihar that shows students of a government school doing menial jobs.

The viral video shows the Bihar school students chopping wood, cutting stones and digging the ground in flagrant violation of the anti-child labour law.

District Magistrate, Jehanabad, Richie Pandey, admitted that he was in the know of the matter and disciplinary action has been ordered against authorities of the school concerned.

"We took note of the video and on Friday visited the school, situated in Islampur panchayat under Kako block of the district. The state of affairs left much to be desired," said the DM.

He said that upkeep at the school was abysmal and the attendance very low.

"Blackboards were broken. Mid-day meals being prepared were also not up to the mark," said Pandey, adding that technical experts have also been asked to examine the video for further action.

"Prima facie, authorities at the school warrant disciplinary action. Orders have been issued for the same," the DM stated.

