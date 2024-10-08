Bihar student names Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone as his parents on exam form; see viral post

The now-viral post has caught attention on social media as ever since it was shared, it has gained over 2 lakh likes and several comments on Instagram.

Social media has become a hub for humorous memes, images, and clips that entertain viewers for extended periods. Recently, a viral image of an examination form has left users in shock. The photo features a candidate named Kundan, who humorously listed his parents' names after Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Sunny Leone.

Notably, Emraan's name is misspelled as "Emran Hasmi." Kundan's examination form indicates that he attended Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University (BBABU) from 2017 to 2020. The image was shared on Rare Indian Images page on Instagram with the caption, “Bollywood.”

Social media users shared varied reactions to the meme. One user commented, “The Nepotism we support,” while others expressed surprise at Kundan's listed caste on the examination form, which is BC.

Taking a jibe, a user commented, "until you read in Bihar." A third user said, "only things that can happen in Bihar."

However, one user also referred to it as AI (Artificial Intelligence) editing, while some users requested the Instagram page to blur Kundan's phone number and other personal details.

Meanwhile, a similar incident gained attention on February 17, 2024, when a photograph of actress Sunny Leone appeared on an admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment examination. The viral posts featured an admit card that included Sunny Leone’s name and two images of her.

The exam was scheduled to take place at Kannauj’s Smt Soneshree Memorial Girls College from 10 am to 12:05 pm, according to the admit card. The registration was completed on the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board’s (UPPRB) website, which included Leone’s photo and the registration number “12258574.”

In response to the viral admit card featuring Sunny Leone, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRB) declared it to be fake. UPPRB officials stated that a candidate had uploaded incorrect photos during the application process. Following complaints, the recruitment board took swift action to rectify the situation by uploading new admit cards with blank photo sections.