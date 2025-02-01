Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget 2025 in the Parliament, earlier today, i.e., February 1.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented budget 2025 in the Parliament, earlier today, i.e., February 1. Being the country's second female finance minister, this was Sitharaman's eighth consecutive budget presentation, with focus on accelerating economic growth, inclusive development and other key areas.

A key highlight of the budget 2025 was the change in tax slab, i.e., no tax will be levied till annual income worth Rs 12 lakh. However, social media seems to be pinning all its focus somewhere else.

Making Bihar the centre of attraction, netizens have flooded social media with memes and jokes. Notably, in her budget speech, FM Sitharaman announced several sops for poll-bound Bihar including - expansion of Patna airport, felicitation of green field airport, establishment of the National Institute of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management, etc.

Take a look at memes here

Taking to 'X', food delivery giant Swiggy jumped on the bandwagon, sharing a hilarious meme over the "special focus" on Bihar in budget 2025. "Aaj breakfast mein Bihar special litti hai", it wrote.

"Feels like the Union Budget got a Bihar special edition!", another user wrote, sharing a popular meme.

Picturing a futuristic view, another user shared, "Bihar according to union budget 2025".

A user attempted to showcase how other states are feeling.

And of course, if the discussion is on Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had to be there.

"Bihar supremacy budget mein", the post was captioned.