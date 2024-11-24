The train, which had left Patna, was en route to its final destination, Barkakana Junction, when Kumar spotted a snake inside the engine.

In a shhocking incident from Bihar, the loco pilot and his assistant of a passenger train fled the locomotive after encountering a snake in the engine. Sanjay Kumar, who was operating the Patna-Gaya coach, jumped off the train in fear, causing it to stop at Taregna railway station for approximately an hour.

The incident occurred on the Palamu Express while it was traveling through Bihar. The train, which had left Patna, was en route to its final destination, Barkakana Junction, when Kumar spotted a snake inside the engine.

Passengers on board disembarked the train upon learning about the incident, according to a report by Dainik Bhaskar,

Kumar was operating the train as usual when he unexpectedly looked at the engine and was shocked to see a snake. Although he felt anxious for a moment, he remained committed to his duty and notified the nearby station about the situation. It was reported that the loco pilot contacted Taregna station officials by phone to request assistance.

After the incident was reported to the station authorities, the train was stopped until the snake was safely rescued.

According to ETV Bharat, it took approximately two hours to remove the snake from the train, during which time the train remained halted at Taregna station. Rather than snake charmers or forest officials, railway technicians reportedly took charge of the situation and attempted to rescue the snake.