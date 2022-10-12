Bihar: Shocking footage of burning man under bus while policemen fleeing the vehicle caught on camera

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Three bikers died when a bus carrying police officers collided with them on the Chapra-Siwan Highway in Bihar on Wednesday morning. Shocking footage shows one of the bikers under the bus, in flames, as the bus blew up after its fuel tank exploded. Policemen can be seen moving out of the bus and standing at a distance, watching the man burn.

Following the collision, the man was allegedly stuck under the bus with his bike and dragged for approximately 90 metres, during which the fuel tank exploded, killing the biker. Videos of the accident showed the bus on fire, a burning body beneath it, and two more bodies on the road.

As per media reports, the bus was coming back from Jay Prakash Narayan's 120th birth anniversary celebrations, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended. However, the further investigation of complete scenario is underway.