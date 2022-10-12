Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Bihar: Shocking footage of burning man under bus while policemen fleeing the vehicle caught on camera

Shocking footage shows one of the bikers under the bus, in flames, as the bus blew up after its fuel tank exploded.

Reported By:DNA WEB TEAM| Edited By: DNA WEB TEAM |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 10:56 AM IST

Bihar: Shocking footage of burning man under bus while policemen fleeing the vehicle caught on camera
Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: Three bikers died when a bus carrying police officers collided with them on the Chapra-Siwan Highway in Bihar on Wednesday morning. Shocking footage shows one of the bikers under the bus, in flames, as the bus blew up after its fuel tank exploded. Policemen can be seen moving out of the bus and standing at a distance, watching the man burn.

Following the collision, the man was allegedly stuck under the bus with his bike and dragged for approximately 90 metres, during which the fuel tank exploded, killing the biker. Videos of the accident showed the bus on fire, a burning body beneath it, and two more bodies on the road.

As per media reports, the bus was coming back from Jay Prakash Narayan's 120th birth anniversary celebrations, which Union Home Minister Amit Shah attended. However, the further investigation of complete scenario is underway.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Brahmastra, Vikram Vedha, Ram Setu, Cirkus: Upcoming movies of 2022 that can revive Bollywood
Raksha Bandhan 2022: From Dil Dhadakne Do to Sarbjit, Bollywood movies celebrating sibling relationship
Ganesh Chaturthi 2022: Huma Qureshi, Mouni Roy, Dheeraj Dhoopar visit Ekta Kapoor's home for Ganpati Darshan
Chiranjeevi birthday: Viral photos of GodFather star with Kamal Haasan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, others
Noida's Supertech Twin Towers razed to ground: Check before and after pics of historic demolition
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Sena vs Sena: Shinde faction gets 'Two Swords and Shield' symbol, day after Team Thackeray gets 'mashaal'
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.