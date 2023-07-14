Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

A restaurant in Buxar, Bihar, faced a penalty of Rs 3,500 for not serving sambar with dosa. The court cited "mental, physical, and economic" suffering caused to the customer.

New Delhi: A restaurant in the town of Buxar in Bihar, India, recently found itself embroiled in a controversy over its failure to serve sambar with dosa, a popular South Indian dish. The restaurant, named Namak, is now facing a penalty of Rs 3,500 (approximately $47) as a result of the incident.

It is customary for dosas, a type of thin and crispy pancake, to be served with sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, and chutney. However, Namak restaurant failed to adhere to this culinary norm, leading to the customer's dissatisfaction and subsequent legal action.

The dispute began on August 15, 2022, when Manish Gupta, a lawyer celebrating his birthday, visited Namak restaurant to treat himself to a special masala dosa priced at Rs 140 (approximately $1.90). He ordered a packed dosa but was dismayed to discover that it did not come with sambar. Feeling aggrieved by this omission, Gupta decided to inquire about the missing accompaniment.

Upon questioning the restaurant owner about the absence of sambar, Gupta received a dismissive and disrespectful response. The owner retorted, "Do you want to buy the whole restaurant for Rs 140?" This exchange only served to further escalate the situation.

Unsatisfied with the restaurant's attitude, Gupta took legal action by serving a legal notice to Namak. However, when the restaurant failed to respond to the notice, he proceeded to file a formal complaint with the District Consumer Commission.

After a painstaking 11-month legal process, the consumer court finally reached a verdict. The division bench, comprising Consumer Commission chairman Ved Prakash Singh and member Varun Kumar, found Namak restaurant guilty of causing mental, physical, and economic distress to the petitioner, Manish Gupta. As a consequence, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 3,500 on the restaurant.

The fine was divided into two parts: Rs 1,500 (approximately $20) as litigation costs and Rs 2,000 (approximately $27) as the basic fine. Additionally, the court warned that if the payment was not made within the given time frame, Namak restaurant would be liable to pay an 8% interest on the fine amount.