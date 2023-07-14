Headlines

Indian gamers can now enjoy Google Play Games on PC, beta available in Hindi too

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Persists In Yamuna’s Adjoining Areas, Commuters Face Difficulties

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Unity shines at new Parliament inauguration, multi-faith prayers held at the grand ceremony

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

DNA: Who will be the 'king' of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar?

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeViral

viral

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

A restaurant in Buxar, Bihar, faced a penalty of Rs 3,500 for not serving sambar with dosa. The court cited "mental, physical, and economic" suffering caused to the customer.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

New Delhi: A restaurant in the town of Buxar in Bihar, India, recently found itself embroiled in a controversy over its failure to serve sambar with dosa, a popular South Indian dish. The restaurant, named Namak, is now facing a penalty of Rs 3,500 (approximately $47) as a result of the incident.

It is customary for dosas, a type of thin and crispy pancake, to be served with sambar, a lentil-based vegetable stew, and chutney. However, Namak restaurant failed to adhere to this culinary norm, leading to the customer's dissatisfaction and subsequent legal action.

The dispute began on August 15, 2022, when Manish Gupta, a lawyer celebrating his birthday, visited Namak restaurant to treat himself to a special masala dosa priced at Rs 140 (approximately $1.90). He ordered a packed dosa but was dismayed to discover that it did not come with sambar. Feeling aggrieved by this omission, Gupta decided to inquire about the missing accompaniment.

Upon questioning the restaurant owner about the absence of sambar, Gupta received a dismissive and disrespectful response. The owner retorted, "Do you want to buy the whole restaurant for Rs 140?" This exchange only served to further escalate the situation.

Unsatisfied with the restaurant's attitude, Gupta took legal action by serving a legal notice to Namak. However, when the restaurant failed to respond to the notice, he proceeded to file a formal complaint with the District Consumer Commission.

After a painstaking 11-month legal process, the consumer court finally reached a verdict. The division bench, comprising Consumer Commission chairman Ved Prakash Singh and member Varun Kumar, found Namak restaurant guilty of causing mental, physical, and economic distress to the petitioner, Manish Gupta. As a consequence, the court imposed a penalty of Rs 3,500 on the restaurant.

The fine was divided into two parts: Rs 1,500 (approximately $20) as litigation costs and Rs 2,000 (approximately $27) as the basic fine. Additionally, the court warned that if the payment was not made within the given time frame, Namak restaurant would be liable to pay an 8% interest on the fine amount.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

NCR flood update: After Delhi, Yamuna water enters Noida; 2 feet water submerges sectors, streets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE