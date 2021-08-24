Man tries to tie rakhi on snakes, dies after one bites him - WATCH viral video here

Raksha Bandhan is celebrated to honour the bond of brother and sister, in which the sister ties Rakhi on her brother's wrist. However, in one such bizarre incident that became fatal, a man in Bihar's Saran tried to tie rakhi to a pair of snakes.

The man, Manmohan was getting his sisters to tie rakhi to a pair of snakes but one of the snakes bit him. In the video, it was seen that the 25-year-old man holding the snakes and trying to tie them to a rakhi. Manmohan, who was a snake charmer, was bit by one snake after which he was rushed to the hospital but he was declared dead, reported ABP Live.

The video has gone viral on the internet as it can be seen there are a lot of people around Manmohan as they were watching him tie Rakhi on two snakes, whom the snake-charmer was holding in their hand. Manmohan was bit when he tried to put 'tika' on one of the snakes, the other crawled towards him and bit his foot. After the incident, he inspected his foot and seemed to be doing fine as he resumed his activities. Manmohan was later taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

The 25-year-old used to catch snakes and treat their wounds for more than a decade, reports said. Manmohan also used to treat people in his village who suffered from snakebite.