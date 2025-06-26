After the investigation, the officials admitted their mistake and immediately issued a new and correct bill to Santosh Mandal.

A shocking case has come to light from the Sitamarhi district of Bihar. In Sitamarhi, the electricity department sent a huge bill to a domestic consumer due to major negligence. The electricity department handed over a wrong bill of Rs 22.96 lakh to a consumer named Santosh Mandal. He panicked after seeing the electricity bill in lakhs and immediately went to the Public Grievance Redressal Officer (PGRO) of the electricity department and lodged a complaint.

After the investigation, the officials admitted their mistake and immediately issued a new and correct bill to Santosh Mandal. Actually, he had to pay only Rs 65,321. Let us tell you that such cases often come to the fore in Sitamarhi.

Santosh's reaction after seeing the bill

Mandal said in a conversation with journalists, "I was absolutely shocked. At first I thought it was a joke, but when I saw that this bill has been officially issued, then I understood that now I have to do something immediately." Santosh Mandal's case of getting a wrong bill is not new. Even before this, people have received wrong bills. Another consumer from Bajitpur also received a wrong electricity bill, in which the actual dues were shown as Rs 58,268 instead of Rs 43,717.

Similar complaints

PGRO centres are proving to be a great help for consumers in the Sitamarhi district amid problems related to electricity bills. However, there is a constant crowd of complainants in these offices, which clearly shows that there are deep flaws in the electricity billing system. Due to the frequent power disturbances in the district, questions are being raised on the electricity billing system here. Many consumers said that the wrong electricity bill is not just a technical mistake, but it directly affects their lives. People have to make rounds of the department to get the bill corrected, which wastes a lot of their time.

