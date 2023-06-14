Bihar man, believed dead by family, spotted enjoying momos in Noida, details inside

screengrab

New Delhi: In a peculiar turn of events, a man from Bhagalpur, Bihar, who had been missing for several months and presumed dead by his family, was discovered enjoying a plate of momos in Noida, as reported by various media outlets.

The story began with Nishant Kumar, a resident of Naugachia in Bhagalpur district, mysteriously disappearing on January 31, 2023, while he was visiting his in-laws' house for a wedding, according to a report by Amar Ujala. As a result, his brother-in-law, Ravi Shankar Singh, filed a missing person case at the Sultanganj police station. Meanwhile, Nishant's father accused his son's in-laws of abducting and murdering him, further complicating the situation.

Amid the conflicting claims and counterclaims, Ravi Shankar made a troubling allegation, stating that Nishant's family had subjected his own family to torment by falsely accusing them of Nishant's murder. He revealed that the serious charges leveled by Nishant's family had caused his elder uncle to pass away in shock.

The remarkable discovery of Nishant took place at a momos stall in Noida Sector 50, where Ravi Shankar happened to witness a shopkeeper chasing away a beggar clad in tattered clothing. The beggar persistently pleaded for food, expressing his hunger. Ravi Shankar, touched by the beggar's plight, felt compelled to help and asked the shopkeeper to provide the beggar with some momos.

Curiosity led Ravi Shankar to inquire about the beggar's name, and he was astounded when the disheveled man with a large, unkempt beard and mustache introduced himself as Nishant Kumar, the son of Sachidananda Singh from Dhruvganj, Naugachia.

Immediately realizing the significance of this encounter, Ravi Shankar dialed emergency services and notified the police. Nishant was promptly taken to the Sector 13 police station, and the Sultanganj police station, where he had been reported missing months ago, was also informed of his discovery by the Delhi Police.

The circumstances surrounding Nishant's journey to Delhi remain shrouded in uncertainty, and the upcoming court proceedings are expected to shed light on the matter. Ravi Shankar expressed hope that justice would prevail through the legal system, with the court taking appropriate action against anyone found guilty in this case.