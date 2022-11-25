Search icon
Bihar IAS officer is impressed by this teacher's unique way, but netizens are divided

Social media users are praising the video of Bihar teacher instructing schoolchildren in her distinct and entertaining way.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 04:57 PM IST

On social media, inspiring stories circulate daily. One such tale involves a teacher from Banka, Bihar. the woman using a special approach to instruct the students in the school. Social media users are praising the video of her instructing schoolchildren in her distinct and entertaining way. IAS officer Deepak Kumar Singh shared the video on Twitter.

Anudradha Podwal and Suresh Wadkar's song "Billi Boli Meow," performed by the instructor and her students, has gone viral. Then several other students come running to hug her. Later on in the viral video, you can see some children playing the game "hide and seek" while others hide outside the classroom behind trees.

After that, the teacher takes the pupils outside where they discover another group hiding behind trees and joins them for more playtime on the school grounds. The viral video was shared on the Twitter by IAS officer with a caption that reads, “Because it’s not only what you teach, but how you do it and how much of it is understood by students also that matters! Sample this. A teacher in Bihar’s Banka teaching her students. Look at the smiles on the faces of students! Tells you the whole story!”

 

 

While others praised the teacher for her innovative and motivational efforts. One user wrote, “LEARNING ON THE WAY”. 

 

Some criticised it, saying it was only done for show. 

 

 

 

