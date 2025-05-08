The mock drill was conducted in response to emerging threats, following a precision missile strike by the Indian armed forces on nine terrorist locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

In Bihar, a groom showcased his commitment to national duty by postponing his wedding for over two hours. This decision was made to participate in nationwide mock drills designed to assess civil preparedness for potential air strikes, amidst growing tensions between India and Pakistan.

Sushant Kushwaha, a resident of Purnia district, was scheduled to depart with his wedding procession to his bride's residence in Araria, 40 km away, at 6 pm on Wednesday, as reported by NDTV.

The groom's family, however, had to wait for two hours as Kushwaha prioritised his participation in the mock drill exercise.

After the completion of the mock drill, the groom returned home and joined the wedding procession, commencing around 8 pm.

Kushwaha defended his choice, asserting that his nation takes precedence. He said, "Soldiers frequently leave their wedding venues to serve at the borders. If the situation necessitates, we too will do the same."

"It is my wedding today, but that is not the only reason why I feel elated. Today, the Indian Army entered Pakistan and launched missile strikes at their terror bases. It is a proud moment that I am able to be a part of the drill," he said, indicating the security drills that were held across 244 districts in the country, following the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

On May 7, India conducted extensive security drills, encompassing simulations of air raids, search-and-rescue operations, and fire emergencies, as part of the civil defense exercise, Operation Abhyaas.

These drills occurred concurrently with India's retaliatory actions against terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), under Operation Sindoor, in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam that resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians on April 22.