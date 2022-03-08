Bihar groom demands immediate dowry in viral video, netizens call him ‘shameless’ – WATCH

Dowry is a deep-rooted concept in Indian marriages which has now been criminalized and is openly condemned by the Indian government. Still, many families in the country decide to follow this tradition, which puts a lot of pressure on the family of the bride.

Though the custom of dowry and giving ‘gifts’ to the groom’s family for the wedding has now been abolished, a video has been doing rounds on social media where a groom is asking for dowry immediately during his wedding day.

The clip, which has now gone viral on social media, shows an adamant groom in Bihar who is insisting that the bride’s family give him dowry, otherwise the wedding stands canceled. He even threatens to take back the baraat if the money is not given to him.

In the video, the groom can be heard saying, “Abhi tak humko cash nahi mila hai. Samaan sab gachha huya tha woh nahi mila hai. Ek chain gachha huya tha woh bhi nahi mila hai (I have not received the cash till now. I have not got all the things that were promised. Even the chain hasn’t come).”

He also says that since he has a government job, his wish should be fulfilled. When asked if he is not ashamed of asking for dowry, he says that everyone follows this practice and no one gets caught. According to The Indian Express, the video is from a wedding in Chappalpur village in Bihar.

The clip received a lot of backlash on Twitter and other social media websites, where netizens criticized the groom for demanding money from the bride’s family.

One Twitter user wrote, “The girl should probably get up and strangle the guy with the same gold chain he is demanding…in most urban cases dowry is passed on as ‘gifts for our daughter’ or under some stupid dated ritual..unacceptable and puts enormous social pressure on the girl’s family.”

Other netizens called the groom “shameless” and “misogynistic” for his demands. The clip went viral on Twitter has nearly 4 lakh views and thousands of likes.