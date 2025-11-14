Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'

Vicky Kaushal recalls first ever interaction with Katrina Kaif, REVEALS who first introduced them, its not Karan Johar but…
VIRAL
Raghopur has long been considered one of the safest seats for the Yadav Family.
Bihar Election Results 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, is teetering on the edge of a humiliating defeat from the family bastion of Raghopur in the 2025 Bihar election.
Bhartiya Janata Party's Satish Yadav, the current frontrunner on early trends, has reintroduced a strong challenge in Raghopur. At 2 pm, he is currently leading on 90 seats out of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly Election.
One X user shared an edited video of Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.
Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav discussing Bihar election results like pic.twitter.com/33VZxkllzRNovember 14, 2025
Another user shared a video from Tejashwi Yadav's old campaign.
November 14, 2025
Here's what other users are saying:
In 2020, Priyanka Bharti said that she won't bath till Tejashwi Yadav becomes CM.November 14, 2025
pic.twitter.com/U21yTQbVpo
November 14, 2025
November 14, 2025
November 14, 2025
November 14, 2025