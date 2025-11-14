Bihar Election Results 2025: Memes flood internet as NDA crosses 200-mark, Tejashwi Yadav trails; netizens say, '5 more years of....'

Raghopur has long been considered one of the safest seats for the Yadav Family.

Bihar Election Results 2025: Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face, is teetering on the edge of a humiliating defeat from the family bastion of Raghopur in the 2025 Bihar election.

Raghopur has long been considered one of the safest seats for the Yadav Family. Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi both represented the constituency in the past.

Who is challenging Tejashwi Yadav?

Bhartiya Janata Party's Satish Yadav, the current frontrunner on early trends, has reintroduced a strong challenge in Raghopur. At 2 pm, he is currently leading on 90 seats out of the 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly Election.

How is social media reacting to Tejashwi Yadav's defeat?

One X user shared an edited video of Tejashwi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav discussing Bihar election results like pic.twitter.com/33VZxkllzR November 14, 2025

Another user shared a video from Tejashwi Yadav's old campaign.

Here's what other users are saying: