Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Bihar DM raps headmaster for wearing kurta pyjama, netizens troll officer

Bihar: The incident was reported in Lakhisarai where DM Sanjay Kumar Singh during a surprise inspection can be seen scolding the principal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 04:05 PM IST

Bihar DM raps headmaster for wearing kurta pyjama, netizens troll officer
Screengrab from the viral video

A video of a district magistrate of Bihar’s Lakhisarai has gone viral on social media wherein he can be seen scolding a headmaster of a school for wearing a kurta pyjama in class.

In the video, the school principal is seen wearing a kurta and pyjama with a gamcha thrown around his neck and students can be seen in school uniforms with hands tucked in neatly.

The incident was reported in Lakhisarai where the DM Sanjay Kumar Singh during a surprise inspection can be seen scolding the principal, saying, "Do you look like a teacher in this dress? I thought you are some local public representative."

The DM is later seen talking to somebody on phone: "Your headmaster is sitting in front of me wearing kurta and pyjama. He is not seen teaching students. His name is Nirbhay Kumar Singh."

Check out the video here:

The video of the incident went viral and there was a barrage of comments trolling the DM for his comments on the dress.

 

 

 

Meanwhile, the District Education Officer (DEO) clarified that teachers wearing a kurta-pyjama was not a big issue.

"We have given show-cause notice to the teacher and warned him. We have not suspended him. This is not a big issue, mostly teachers wear dhoti kurta or pyjama kurta," District Education Officer (DEO), Vimlesh Kumar Choudhary told ANI.

READ | CBSE 10th board result 2022: Awaiting scores, anxious students share hilarious memes on social media

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.