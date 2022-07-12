Bihar DM raps headmaster for wearing kurta pyjama, netizens troll officer

Screengrab from the viral video

A video of a district magistrate of Bihar’s Lakhisarai has gone viral on social media wherein he can be seen scolding a headmaster of a school for wearing a kurta pyjama in class.

In the video, the school principal is seen wearing a kurta and pyjama with a gamcha thrown around his neck and students can be seen in school uniforms with hands tucked in neatly.

The incident was reported in Lakhisarai where the DM Sanjay Kumar Singh during a surprise inspection can be seen scolding the principal, saying, "Do you look like a teacher in this dress? I thought you are some local public representative."

The DM is later seen talking to somebody on phone: "Your headmaster is sitting in front of me wearing kurta and pyjama. He is not seen teaching students. His name is Nirbhay Kumar Singh."

Does wearing Kurta Pyjama by a teacher is now crime in India

This DM is ordering 'show cause' and 'salary cut' notice just for wearing Kurta Pyjama.

The way this English Babu DM is behaving, is it anyhow acceptable @jsaideepak and @JaipurDialogues sir pic.twitter.com/wr8MUsrSFV — Saurabh Pathak (@SaurabhPathakJi) July 10, 2022

The video of the incident went viral and there was a barrage of comments trolling the DM for his comments on the dress.

I want to add two more questions.



1. How would you feel as a child if your teacher is being insulted in front of you like this



2. What is this new trend among senior Govt. officers to carry TV crew along while going for official inspections https://t.co/UoYdvUzsjD — Arun Bothra (@arunbothra) July 12, 2022

This so called DM should be made to apologise the teacher for humiliating him should be suspended immediately from his job. @myogiadityanath @CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/ICja9ReeoS — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) July 11, 2022

Public humiliation is never acceptable. And one is not for to lead a team when one believes in it. — Sanjay Kumar IRTS (@Sanjay_IRTS) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the District Education Officer (DEO) clarified that teachers wearing a kurta-pyjama was not a big issue.

"We have given show-cause notice to the teacher and warned him. We have not suspended him. This is not a big issue, mostly teachers wear dhoti kurta or pyjama kurta," District Education Officer (DEO), Vimlesh Kumar Choudhary told ANI.

