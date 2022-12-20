Bihar daily wage labourer, who earns Rs 400 per day, gets income tax notice of Rs 14 crore (file photo)

Bihar: A daily wage labourer in Bihar's Rohtas district was left shocked after he received a notice from the Income Tax Department asking to pay Rs 14 crore in returns. The labourer, who earns Rs 400 per day, is Manoj Yadav of the Karghar police station area. After receiving the notice, his family and neighbours are also shocked.

The news came to light on Monday after a team of the Income Tax Department reached Manoj's house and gave him a notice, which stated companies are running in his name and returns of around Rs 14 crore are pending.

Officials said that his bank records showed transactions of crores of rupees being done which makes him liable for paying the income tax. However, Yadav informed the officials that he was a daily wage labourer and would not be able to pay Rs 14 crore even if he sold his entire property.

Reports suggest Yadav had worked in private companies in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab but returned to his home in Bihar after the 2020 Covid lockdown.

Yadav has accused their previous companies of misusing his documents for opening forged bank accounts in his name and making transactions to escape income tax. He said the private companies took copies of his Aadhar and PAN cards at the time of his employment.