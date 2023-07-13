Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

Headlines

Shah Rukh Khan looks menacing as bald villain in first poster from Jawan, fans say ‘this will be bigger than Pathaan’

Fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida West, rescue operation underway

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Meet Bihar man whose firm earns Rs 769 crore from rent, Rs 4170 crore net worth, to get Rs 4.1 crore per month from...

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

Health benefits of Ragi (finger millets)

Yoga asanas for pain relief during periods

Health benefits of red rice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Wagner VS Putin: Who is Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Wagner mercenary group? All you need to know

Over 8 killed, many injured as Katra-bound bus rolls down gorge on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway

Karnataka Chief Minister: Siddaramaiah emerges as preferred choice, ending suspense over next face

Shah Rukh Khan watched films of these four south stars to prepare for Jawan: 'To understand language of expression...'

Shah Rukh Khan reveals wife Gauri Khan, son AbRam’s reaction to Jawan prevue

World's highest-paid actress died 60 years ago, still earns more than Gal Gadot, Margot Robbie, Zendaya, Priyanka today

HomeViral

television

Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

In the video, the groom can be seen desperately pleading for mercy, his hands folded in a gesture of apology and remorse. However, the bride's family remained relentless in their anger, venting their frustrations through physical violence and verbal abuse.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Newv Delhi: The town of Gaya in Bihar became the center of a tumultuous incident that unfolded during a wedding ceremony, leaving an indelible mark on the memories of those present. The groom, hoping to conceal his baldness, resorted to wearing a wig, unaware of the drastic consequences that awaited him.

As the wedding festivities progressed, tensions began to rise within the bride's family. Doubts and suspicions circulated among the attendees, creating an atmosphere of unease. The groom's artificial hairpiece failed to escape the discerning eyes of the keen observers, who grew increasingly curious about its authenticity.

In the age of smartphones and social media, it was only a matter of time before the incident captured in a video became viral, spreading rapidly across online platforms. The footage depicted the shocking aftermath of the groom's deceitful act, with the bride's enraged family members unleashing their fury upon him.

In the video, the groom can be seen desperately pleading for mercy, his hands folded in a gesture of apology and remorse. However, the bride's family remained relentless in their anger, venting their frustrations through physical violence and verbal abuse. The assault continued unabated, leaving the groom utterly defenseless against the onslaught.

Amidst the chaos, some individuals attempted to intervene and diffuse the situation, recognizing the need to restore a semblance of order and prevent further harm. However, the overwhelming majority of those present were swayed by a potent mix of anger and betrayal, rendering them unwilling to offer forgiveness or understanding.

The pivotal moment came when the bride's family, driven by suspicions, decided to confront the groom directly. With a surge of adrenaline-fueled determination, they forcibly pulled at his hair, stripping away the wig and exposing his bald head. The revelation sparked an immediate outpouring of rage and resentment, as the deceitful act was seen as a grave breach of trust and an insult to the sanctity of marriage.

As the video circulated, it drew significant attention and ignited a broader discussion about honesty, fidelity, and the repercussions of deception within relationships. People from all walks of life engaged in debates, sharing their opinions on social media platforms and within their communities. The incident served as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and trust within the bonds of matrimony.

Adding further fuel to the already blazing fire of anger was the revelation that the groom had arranged a second marriage while still being legally wed to his first wife. This revelation intensified the outrage, as it showcased not only the groom's attempt to conceal his baldness but also his blatant disregard for the commitment he had made to his first spouse.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Australia PM pokes fun at Rishi Sunak with Bairstow pic; UK PM responds with 'sandpaper' incident

Watch: Viral Video shows spectacular yet scary cloud formation over Haridwar skies, netizens ask 'Doomsday?'

This world cup winning cricketer was first Audi owner in India, fought Pakistan legend, not Virat Kohli, Dhoni, Sachin

This IIT aspirant failed to crack JEE, started YouTube channel, now has a net worth of Rs 8500 crore

CUET UG 2023 Results update: NTA CUET result likely to be released soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Babul Bihari? Bhojpuri singer accused of raping minor girl

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE