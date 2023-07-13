Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

In the video, the groom can be seen desperately pleading for mercy, his hands folded in a gesture of apology and remorse. However, the bride's family remained relentless in their anger, venting their frustrations through physical violence and verbal abuse.

Newv Delhi: The town of Gaya in Bihar became the center of a tumultuous incident that unfolded during a wedding ceremony, leaving an indelible mark on the memories of those present. The groom, hoping to conceal his baldness, resorted to wearing a wig, unaware of the drastic consequences that awaited him.

As the wedding festivities progressed, tensions began to rise within the bride's family. Doubts and suspicions circulated among the attendees, creating an atmosphere of unease. The groom's artificial hairpiece failed to escape the discerning eyes of the keen observers, who grew increasingly curious about its authenticity.

In the age of smartphones and social media, it was only a matter of time before the incident captured in a video became viral, spreading rapidly across online platforms. The footage depicted the shocking aftermath of the groom's deceitful act, with the bride's enraged family members unleashing their fury upon him.

The case is of Bajaura village under Dobhi police station. #Bihar #Viralvideo

In the video, the groom can be seen desperately pleading for mercy, his hands folded in a gesture of apology and remorse. However, the bride's family remained relentless in their anger, venting their frustrations through physical violence and verbal abuse. The assault continued unabated, leaving the groom utterly defenseless against the onslaught.

Amidst the chaos, some individuals attempted to intervene and diffuse the situation, recognizing the need to restore a semblance of order and prevent further harm. However, the overwhelming majority of those present were swayed by a potent mix of anger and betrayal, rendering them unwilling to offer forgiveness or understanding.

The pivotal moment came when the bride's family, driven by suspicions, decided to confront the groom directly. With a surge of adrenaline-fueled determination, they forcibly pulled at his hair, stripping away the wig and exposing his bald head. The revelation sparked an immediate outpouring of rage and resentment, as the deceitful act was seen as a grave breach of trust and an insult to the sanctity of marriage.

As the video circulated, it drew significant attention and ignited a broader discussion about honesty, fidelity, and the repercussions of deception within relationships. People from all walks of life engaged in debates, sharing their opinions on social media platforms and within their communities. The incident served as a stark reminder of the importance of transparency and trust within the bonds of matrimony.

Adding further fuel to the already blazing fire of anger was the revelation that the groom had arranged a second marriage while still being legally wed to his first wife. This revelation intensified the outrage, as it showcased not only the groom's attempt to conceal his baldness but also his blatant disregard for the commitment he had made to his first spouse.