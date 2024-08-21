1-year-old boy bites snake, mistaking it for toy; what happened next will leave you in shock

In a bizarre incident from Bihar, a one-year-old boy in a village in Gaya mistook a snake for a toy while playing on his terrace and bit the reptile, which resulted in the snake's death. Fortunately, the child was unharmed, leaving both his family and doctors astonished. According to a Live Hindustan report, the boy’s mother said he had picked up the snake, thinking it was a toy. The family immediately rushed him to the local community health center when they found the dead snake nearby.

A viral video shows the boy being carried by a woman as a man gently tries to get him to open his mouth. In the video, the man holds up a phone displaying a photo of the crushed snake, presumably showing the part that the boy had bitten. The health center staff assured the family that the child was physically fine, as the snake was non-venomous, a common species often seen during the monsoon season.

This unusual occurrence follows a similar event in Bihar just over a month ago, where a man bit a snake to death after it bit him while he was sleeping. The man, a railway worker named Santosh Lohar, believed in a local myth that biting the snake back would reverse the effects of the venom. He grabbed the snake and bit it twice before being taken to the hospital. Thankfully, Lohar survived after receiving proper medical treatment, though the snake did not.