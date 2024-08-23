Twitter
Meet Kamala Harris' sister Maya Harris, know what's her role in US Presidential campaign

Viral video: Live shrimp fights back, spears diner's arm in boiling hot pot at Chinese restaurant, watch

2024's best-selling car in India has sold 126000 units so far; it's not of Maruti, Hyundai, Toyota or Honda

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

After Arshad Warsi, Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD co-star Saswata Chatterjee comments on his character: ‘He looks like…’

Watch: Amitabh Bachchan is 'not romantic' with Jaya Bachchan, actress said he wouldn't...

Boney Kapoor slams Arshad Warsi over claims of being underpaid in Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja: 'Who would have paid...'

Biggest diamond discovered in over a century worth more than Rs 300 crore

A 2,492-carat diamond, one of the largest ever found, has been discovered in Botswana, potentially worth over $100 million.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 23, 2024, 02:29 PM IST

Biggest diamond discovered in over a century: A massive diamond has been discovered in Botswana, marking it as one of the largest ever found. The 2,492-carat gem was unearthed at the Karowe Mine, and experts believe it could be worth more than $100 million. The diamond, discovered by the Canadian mining company Lucara Diamond Corp, is the biggest ever found in Botswana and the second-largest ever extracted globally. It ranks just behind the famous Cullinan Diamond, a 3,106-carat gem found in South Africa in 1905, which was later cut into pieces, some of which are part of the British Crown Jewels.

The discovery was made possible through advanced X-ray technology, which helped preserve the diamond in its rough form. Described as an "exceptional" and "high-quality" diamond, this find surpasses any other discovered in over a century. The diamond weighs about a pound and is roughly the size of a fist.

Botswana is known for being one of the world's largest diamond producers and has seen several significant discoveries in recent years. Before this, the Sewelo diamond, weighing 1,758 carats and also from the Karowe Mine, was the second-largest mined diamond globally. The Sewelo was purchased by French fashion house Louis Vuitton for an undisclosed amount. Another notable find from the same mine was the 1,111-carat Lesedi La Rona diamond, which was sold to a British jeweler for $53 million in 2017.

While it is still too early to determine the exact value of this new diamond, experts like Fred Cuellar believe it could be worth between $100 million and $160 million. Cuellar compared diamond pricing to real estate, suggesting the value could be higher based on previous sales of similar-sized diamonds from the same mine.

This week, the diamond was presented to the public at a ceremony in Botswana, where President Mokgweetsi Masisi expressed his awe upon seeing it. Holding the diamond for the first time, he described the experience as "overwhelming" and invited senior government officials to admire the gem.

The discovery of this remarkable diamond further cements Botswana's reputation as a leading source of some of the world's most extraordinary gems.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Burj Khalifa venue, 200 carat diamond jewellery: Ultra-lavish wedding not of Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's children

Meet engineer-turned-writer, who quit Rs 10 lakh job for films, lived off wife’s money; then one show changed his life

Leading Sr Security Engineer Akilnath Bodipudi pioneers adv cybersecurity compliance, risk mitigation strategies

IAS Smita Sabharwal criticises UPSC's rollback of lateral entry, hint at deeper...

Viral video: Woman in hot yellow saree sets internet ablaze with sizzling dance to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’

Meet actress who replaced OG Stree in Stree 2, worked as makeup artist, debuted with Amitabh Bachchan in..

Meet Salman's heroine who gave 16 back to back flops, converted to Islam for love; left films, now looks unrecognisable

This Salman Khan flop was remake of Jim Carrey's classic, delayed for 3 years, banned in UAE, Kuwait, earned only...

Anushka Sharma-Bhawna Kohli to Khrisha Shah-Isha Ambani: Check out famous celebrity Bhabhi-Nanad jodis

Most dangerous countries in the world

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

