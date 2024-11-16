Ashneer Grover, former managing director of BharatPe, was recently grilled by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Ashneer Grover, former managing director of BharatPe, was recently grilled by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the latest episode of Bigg Boss 18.

Now, Grover is being slammed by netizens for "a sudden change in his attitude while talking to the actor", as he appeared in the show. A clip of his arrival in the show and host Salman Khan welcoming him is widely being circulated on social media.

To netizens' surprise, Ashneer Grover did a complete 180-degree turn while speaking to Salman Khan on Bigg Boss. Earlier, the former Shark Tank judge had spoken, as many say, in a condescending manner about the Bollywood actor. This time, he kept addressing him as "sir".

What netizens said?

Ashneer Grover's sudden change in attitude towards Khan is not sitting well with netizens, with many criticising him for the same.

"Look at the way Ashneer stands and talks in front of Salman", an 'X' user wrote.

Another user commented, "In podcast he says humne Salman ko itne mein kharid lia ... In front of him he says sir sir sir. Dogalapan at peak".

What Grover had said about Salman Khan?

During his appearance on the Vagehra Vagehra podcast last year, Ashneer Grover opened up on not being allowed to take a photo with the actor.

"Usko humne sponsor rakha tha, uske shoot ke liye mila tha, usko brief karne ke liye company ke baare mein. Teen ghante baitha tha uske saath, uske manager ne bol diya photo nahi khichwani, sir thoda bura maan jaate hain. Maine bola nahi khichwaunga photo, bhaad mein jaa tu, aisi kaunsi heropanti hogayi (We kept him as a sponsor and I met him at a shoot to tell him about our company. I sat with him for three hours and his manager said that there will be no photos with him as ‘Sir’ doesn't like it. I said fine I won't do it. Go to hell, why so much attitude)", Grover had said.